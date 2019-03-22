Dr. Ravi Borra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Borra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Borra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midland, TX. They completed their fellowship with ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Borra works at
Locations
West Texas Endocrinology & Diabetes PA3305 Andrews Hwy Ste B1, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 262-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You don't have to wait very long. Dr. Borra is an energetic physician, he explains things well. He seems "hurried" but I believe that is his personality. He spends sufficient time and provided clear directions. He will answer questions too.
About Dr. Ravi Borra, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1003075664
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borra works at
Dr. Borra has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Borra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.