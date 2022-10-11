Overview

Dr. Ravi Bhalla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Bhalla works at Valley Arthritis Care in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.