Dr. Ravi Berry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Berry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University.
Dr. Berry works at
Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic7117 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 782-3690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First off, Doctor Berry is an AMAZING doctor. He is very attentive, understanding, and educated. I always feel like my daughter's needs are met when we leave his office. He is always spot on and answers all my questions. He knows his stuff; he explains his reasoning, and he goes over all the basics with you you so that you as a parent understand. He has the best interest of his patients and is straight forward. He is very professional and takes initiative. I HIGHLY recommend Dr.Berry!
About Dr. Ravi Berry, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- U Ill
- U Ill
- University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
