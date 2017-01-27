See All Pediatricians in Riverside, CA
Dr. Ravi Berry, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ravi Berry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University.

Dr. Berry works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Medical Clinic
    7117 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 782-3690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 27, 2017
    First off, Doctor Berry is an AMAZING doctor. He is very attentive, understanding, and educated. I always feel like my daughter's needs are met when we leave his office. He is always spot on and answers all my questions. He knows his stuff; he explains his reasoning, and he goes over all the basics with you you so that you as a parent understand. He has the best interest of his patients and is straight forward. He is very professional and takes initiative. I HIGHLY recommend Dr.Berry!
    Julissa Garcia in Colton, CA — Jan 27, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Ravi Berry, MD
    About Dr. Ravi Berry, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407838220
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Ill
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Ill
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
