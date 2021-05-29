Overview

Dr. Ravi Berger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Berger works at North Coast Eye Surgery-Dr.Berger in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.