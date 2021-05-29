Dr. Ravi Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Berger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
-
1
North Coast Eye Surgery-Dr.Berger18850 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 243-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CSX Railroad
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- J. P. Farley of Ohio
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- The Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
Had to leave work on Friday, eye emergency. I went straight over to Dr. Berger‘s office and they took me in. Very grateful for the wonderful staff and Dr. Berger.
About Dr. Ravi Berger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Bosnian and Serbian
- 1659314250
Education & Certifications
- Eyelid Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery With Dr. Mark Levine
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Metro Health Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berger speaks Bosnian and Serbian.
293 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.