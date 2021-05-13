Dr. Ravi Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Bajaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Bajaj, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Mcpherson Hospital.
Dr. Bajaj works at
Locations
-
1
Heartland Cardiology3535 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 462-9382
-
2
Heartland Cardiology9000 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 462-9383
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Mcpherson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bajaj?
I saw Dr Bajaj for chest pain and had a stent placed in my heart. Not only is Dr Bajaj excellent in his field of study, he also has a calming manner and is very kind. He put me at ease.
About Dr. Ravi Bajaj, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1013909746
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Birmingham
- University of North Carolina School - M
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajaj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajaj works at
Dr. Bajaj has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.