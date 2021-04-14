Overview

Dr. Ravi Aloor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Essex, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Med Sciences Osmania Med College Osmania University and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.



Dr. Aloor works at RA Plasticsurgery in Essex, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.