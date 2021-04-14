See All Plastic Surgeons in Essex, MD
Dr. Ravi Aloor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ravi Aloor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Essex, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Med Sciences Osmania Med College Osmania University and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.

Dr. Aloor works at RA Plasticsurgery in Essex, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essex Office
    1124 MACE AVE, Essex, MD 21221 (410) 296-6699
  2. 2
    RA Plasticsurgery
    530 E Joppa Rd, Towson, MD 21286 (410) 296-6699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
  • Northwest Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries

Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Skin Grafts
Spider Veins
Third-Degree Burns
Big Ears
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dupuytren's Contracture
External Ear Disorders
Gigantomastia
Hand Conditions
Hyperthrophic Scar
Keloid Scar
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail Diseases
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Laxity
Trigger Finger
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2021
    I met with him 2 times before my hernia repair, tummy tuck,thigh lipo surgery and they were all great. Had surgery on 4/10/21 and everything went great. Im 4 days post op and I feel pretty good but very sore. Cant stand up straight so that is not very comfortable. Dr. Aloor bedside manner is phenomenal, Priya is fabulous and RayShaun(probably not spelled right) was so nice. Small sutures and minimal bruising. All I can say is amazing staff and so far amazing results.
    Nicole Miller — Apr 14, 2021
    About Dr. Ravi Aloor, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • 1588702351
    Education & Certifications

    • Royal College of Surgeons
    • Columbia University Harlem Hospital
    • Osmania Gen Hosp
    • Institute Of Med Sciences Osmania Med College Osmania University
    • Osmania U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Aloor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aloor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aloor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aloor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aloor has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aloor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aloor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aloor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aloor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aloor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

