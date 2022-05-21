Dr. Ravi Alapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Alapati, MD
Dr. Ravi Alapati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They completed their fellowship with Westchester Medical Center
Dr. Alapati works at
Owensboro Health Surgical Weight Loss Center2235 Mayfair Dr, Owensboro, KY 42301 Directions (270) 688-1500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’m so happy with the care I received from him and his entire staff! I had the sleeve surgery and it gave my me my life back
- General Surgery
- English, Hindi
- Westchester Medical Center
- St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
Dr. Alapati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alapati speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alapati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alapati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.