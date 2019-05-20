Overview

Dr. Ravi Agarwal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Agarwal works at Banner Bhvrll Hlth Ctr Outptnt in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.