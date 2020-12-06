Dr. Ravi Acharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Acharya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.
Camp Hill Laboratory1845 Center St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-3505
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Dr. Acharya has it all! I rate him excellent in every category. He has treated me fr arthritis and osteoporosis. He has helped me immensely.
- Rheumatology
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
