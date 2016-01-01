Overview

Dr. Raveendra Chigurupati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Chigurupati works at INTERFAITH MED CTR in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.