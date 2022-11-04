Overview

Dr. Raveen Bazaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Bazaz works at UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.