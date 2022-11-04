Dr. Raveen Bazaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raveen Bazaz, MD
Dr. Raveen Bazaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute200 Delafield Rd Ste 3010, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 781-4860
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Love Dr. Bazaz. He's been my cardiac EP for six years. Would recommend to everyone.
About Dr. Raveen Bazaz, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356313563
- Huron Hospital Cleveland Clinic
- Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Bazaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazaz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazaz has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazaz.
