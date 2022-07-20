Dr. Raveen Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raveen Arora, MD
Overview
Dr. Raveen Arora, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
Raveen R. Arora M.d. Facc1712 W Medical Center Dr, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 491-7266
Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center1111 W La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 774-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arora is a wonderful doctor and has taken great care of me and my family for over 20 years. I was diagnosed with hypertension at age 37 and saw many doctors and had many tests with no luck in managing this problem. Dr. Arora took the time and attention to find a medication that worked for me and I have been comforted by getting a full array of medical tests necessary to make sure my heart is healthy. Sometimes women get overlooked with regard to preventative measures for heart health but Dr. Arora takes all my symptoms and concerns very seriously. He takes the time needed with each patient, which sometimes makes the wait times longer than average -- but I would much rather wait for a great doctor than get in and out in 5 minutes with a doctor who does not have the time to focus on me or listen to my concerns. I feel very fortunate to have Dr. Arora as my physician and I highly recommend him and his entire office as a very supportive medical team.
About Dr. Raveen Arora, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arora speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.