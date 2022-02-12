See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ravand Khazai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California, Davis (Ucd)

Dr. Khazai works at ST ELIZABETHS MEDICAL CENTER in Boston, MA with other offices in Brockton, MA and North Easton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
    736 Cambridge St, Boston, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 779-6500
    Good Samaritan Medical Center
    235 N Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 427-3000
    GSMC Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center
    3 Washington St Ste 200, North Easton, MA 02356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 445-9113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)

Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2022
    Doctor Ravand Khazai, MD is a fantastic orthopedic Surgeon, I would highly recommend his skills, his surgery on my mother's left Hip worked out very well and mom was up & around in only a few days then physical therapy to strengthen her walk. My mom is 95 years old, very active & now Doctor Rav has given mom a new lease on life & gave her back her mobility!!!!!! Doc Rav has an excellent bedside manner & very caring & follows through very promptly w/ all of our questions & concerns. Doc Rav's skills & professionalism are outstanding!!!!!
    Gene Nicholas Tenaglia — Feb 12, 2022
    About Dr. Ravand Khazai, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, French
    • 1265844765
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, Davis (Ucd)
    • University Of Chicago Med
    • University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine
