Overview

Dr. Ravand Khazai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California, Davis (Ucd)



Dr. Khazai works at ST ELIZABETHS MEDICAL CENTER in Boston, MA with other offices in Brockton, MA and North Easton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.