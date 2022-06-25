Overview

Dr. Raushan Abdula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SECOND TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Abdula works at Heart & Vascular in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.