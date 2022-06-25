Dr. Raushan Abdula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raushan Abdula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raushan Abdula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SECOND TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Abdula works at
Locations
-
1
Ambulatory Services Center1201 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 205, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (855) 739-9953
-
2
Oracle Heart & Vascular1011 Care Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (855) 739-9953Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdula?
Very relaxed visit , he educated me, allowed questions, no rushing. I would definitely follow up with him.
About Dr. Raushan Abdula, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Amharic, Persian, Polish and Russian
- 1720206212
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- SECOND TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Tashkent Med Institute Taskent Uzbekistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdula works at
Dr. Abdula has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdula speaks Amharic, Persian, Polish and Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.