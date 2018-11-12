See All General Surgeons in Carrollton, GA
Dr. Raul Zunzunegui, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raul Zunzunegui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.

Dr. Zunzunegui works at Carrollton Surgical Group in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carrollton Surgical Group
    157 Clinic Ave Ste 302, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 834-3336
  2. 2
    Tanner Behavior Health Inpatient Unit
    705 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 812-5886
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Breast Care Center
    706 Dixie St Ste 130, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 812-5886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
  • Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2018
    He is one of the most caring, helpful doctors U have ever been to.
    Villa Rica, GA — Nov 12, 2018
    About Dr. Raul Zunzunegui, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932179652
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raul Zunzunegui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zunzunegui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zunzunegui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zunzunegui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zunzunegui works at Carrollton Surgical Group in Carrollton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Zunzunegui’s profile.

    Dr. Zunzunegui has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zunzunegui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zunzunegui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zunzunegui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zunzunegui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zunzunegui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

