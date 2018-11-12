Dr. Raul Zunzunegui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zunzunegui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Zunzunegui, MD
Overview
Dr. Raul Zunzunegui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Locations
Carrollton Surgical Group157 Clinic Ave Ste 302, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 834-3336
Tanner Behavior Health Inpatient Unit705 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 812-5886
Comprehensive Breast Care Center706 Dixie St Ste 130, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 812-5886
Hospital Affiliations
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the most caring, helpful doctors U have ever been to.
About Dr. Raul Zunzunegui, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932179652
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zunzunegui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zunzunegui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zunzunegui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zunzunegui has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zunzunegui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zunzunegui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zunzunegui.
