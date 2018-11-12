Overview

Dr. Raul Zunzunegui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Zunzunegui works at Carrollton Surgical Group in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.