Overview

Dr. Raul Zayas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Zayas works at EL PASO PRIMARY HEALTHCARE PHYS, in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.