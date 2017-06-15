Overview

Dr. Raul Weiss, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Tucuman and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Southern Ohio Medical Center.



Dr. Weiss works at RICHARD M ROSS HEART HOSPITAL AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER in Columbus, OH with other offices in Portsmouth, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.