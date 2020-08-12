Dr. Raul Webster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Webster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Webster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Webster works at
Locations
1
Richard L. Merkley MD PC2530 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (602) 222-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Webster! He has a very good bedside manner. He explained the answers to questions I asked so that I could understand everything. I would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Raul Webster, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306855028
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webster works at
Dr. Webster has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Lithotripsy and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.