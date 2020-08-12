Overview

Dr. Raul Webster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.



Dr. Webster works at Arizona Urology Specialists in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Lithotripsy and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.