Dr. Raul Tamayo, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raul Tamayo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Tamayo works at Florida Vascular Consultants in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - Lake Mary, Florida
    125 Waymont Ct Ste 111, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 766-3627
    VitalGenix Health & Wellness, LLC
    1325 S International Pkwy Ste 2241, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 636-9663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypothyroidism
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypothyroidism

Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Goiter
Gout
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Post-Vaccination Fever
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 04, 2021
    Dr. Tamayo is an amazing physician! He is a knowledgeable and caring physician that is proactive in his treatment and not reactive. He listens to his patients and looks at his patients in the totality. I have been his patient for several years, and look forward to being in his care for many years to come. He has a small practice that permits him time to listen and have the personalize care that makes him the amazing person/physician that he is.
    Sally MarkerShowalter — Apr 04, 2021
    About Dr. Raul Tamayo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568437689
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Barnabas Hosp/Ny Hosp/Cornell University Mc
    Internship
    • Englewood Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
