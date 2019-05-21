Dr. Raul Storey-Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storey-Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Storey-Rojas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Storey-Rojas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY UDAYANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Storey-Rojas works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Healthcare Specialists - Vero Beach3730 7th Ter Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 581-0528
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebastian13060 US Highway 1 Ste A, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-0879
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Storey is kind, compassionate, thorough, and professional. He’s everything one wants from a doctor-especially an oncologist!
About Dr. Raul Storey-Rojas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851501704
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY UDAYANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
