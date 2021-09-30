See All Pediatricians in San Diego, CA
Dr. Raul Sepulveda, MD

Pediatrics
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raul Sepulveda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Sepulveda works at San Diego Uptown Pediatrics in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bertha Gee-lew MD Faap Inc.
    3500 5th Ave Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 295-3911
  2. 2
    2850 6th Ave Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 295-3911

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 30, 2021
As good a pediatrician as you could possibly hope to have. They should clone him. Caring, compassionate, warm, knowledgeable…Dr. S is a class act. We trust our son’s health to him.
— Sep 30, 2021
About Dr. Raul Sepulveda, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1780725747
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raul Sepulveda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sepulveda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sepulveda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sepulveda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sepulveda works at San Diego Uptown Pediatrics in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sepulveda’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sepulveda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sepulveda.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sepulveda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sepulveda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

