Dr. Raul Sepulveda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sepulveda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Sepulveda, MD
Overview
Dr. Raul Sepulveda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Sepulveda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bertha Gee-lew MD Faap Inc.3500 5th Ave Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 295-3911
- 2 2850 6th Ave Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 295-3911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sepulveda?
As good a pediatrician as you could possibly hope to have. They should clone him. Caring, compassionate, warm, knowledgeable…Dr. S is a class act. We trust our son’s health to him.
About Dr. Raul Sepulveda, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780725747
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sepulveda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sepulveda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sepulveda works at
Dr. Sepulveda speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sepulveda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sepulveda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sepulveda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sepulveda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.