Dr. Raul Santos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brooks County Hospital and Colquitt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Santos works at Nephrology Consultants, Thomasville, GA in Thomasville, GA with other offices in Bainbridge, GA and Moultrie, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.