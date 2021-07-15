Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raul Santos, MD
Dr. Raul Santos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brooks County Hospital and Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Nephrology Medical Associates of Georgiallc334 Smith Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 227-1595
Decatur County Dialysis Facility700 Gordon Ave, Bainbridge, GA 39819 Directions (229) 243-0280
Colquitt Regional Medical Center Dialysis449 31st Ave SE, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 891-9333
Thomas County Home Training708 S Broad St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 226-4541
- Brooks County Hospital
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
A doctor who truly cares about his patients! He came in and within minutes figured out what was wrong and made a plan to recovery. He was called in 13 days after us already being in the hospital ( 5 of which another doctor had wasted out time “trying” to figure what was wrong) Absolutely love him as a doctor and cannot thank him enough for everything he has done!
About Dr. Raul Santos, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1124008297
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.