Dr. Raul Santos Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Santos Jr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Santos Jr works at
Locations
Baylor Scott & White -cardiovascular2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 912-8400
Baylor Scott and White Cardiovascular Consultants3341 Unicorn Lake Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (469) 800-1030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Consultants of North Texas2900 Village Pkwy Ste 300, Highland Village, TX 75077 Directions (469) 800-1030
Baylor Scott & White -cardiovascular4421 Long Prairie Rd Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (469) 800-1030Friday8:00am - 11:45am
- 5 6300 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santos Jr?
Dr. Santos has been one of the best doctors I have seen. He listens to me and doesn’t try to just dismiss my concerns. He explained my test results well and didn’t hesitate to schedule the tests and procedures I needed. Very friendly and his staff is exceptional too!
About Dr. Raul Santos Jr, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013926039
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Interventional Cardiology
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of North Texas
- Interventional Cardiology
