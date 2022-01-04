Overview

Dr. Raul Santos Jr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Santos Jr works at Baylor Scott & White Cardiovascular Consultant in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Denton, TX, Highland Village, TX, Flower Mound, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.