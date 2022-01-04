See All Interventional Cardiologists in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Raul Santos Jr, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raul Santos Jr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Lewisville.

Dr. Santos Jr works at Baylor Scott & White Cardiovascular Consultant in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Denton, TX, Highland Village, TX, Flower Mound, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White -cardiovascular
    2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 912-8400
  2. 2
    Baylor Scott and White Cardiovascular Consultants
    3341 Unicorn Lake Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-1030
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Cardiovascular Consultants of North Texas
    2900 Village Pkwy Ste 300, Highland Village, TX 75077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-1030
  4. 4
    Baylor Scott & White -cardiovascular
    4421 Long Prairie Rd Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-1030
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:45am
  5. 5
    6300 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Medical City Lewisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Aorta-Pulmonary Artery Fistula Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Score Chevron Icon
Cardiac Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiac Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 1 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Fistula Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Heart Disease, Susceptibility to, 1 Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventions Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Management Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Adrenal Gland-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Bilateral Renal Artery Stenosis-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Coarctation of the Aorta-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 04, 2022
    Dr. Santos has been one of the best doctors I have seen. He listens to me and doesn’t try to just dismiss my concerns. He explained my test results well and didn’t hesitate to schedule the tests and procedures I needed. Very friendly and his staff is exceptional too!
    — Jan 04, 2022
    About Dr. Raul Santos Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013926039
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scott and White Interventional Cardiology
    Internship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raul Santos Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santos Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santos Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santos Jr has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

