Dr. Raul Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Roth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Roth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Roth works at
Locations
-
1
Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 215, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-4139
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
Dr. Roth is a caring doctor who takes time to review and execute his treatment. I met him at the hospital and after being seen by him I was up and moving forward to a great recovery. I highly recommend him and his practice.
About Dr. Raul Roth, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922050525
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roth speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.