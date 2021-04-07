Overview

Dr. Raul Rosenthal, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Rosario, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.