Dr. Raul Rosario Concepcion, MD

Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Raul Rosario Concepcion, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Rosario Concepcion works at Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - Jacksonville
    7826 Ozark Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 288-7247

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Brain Disorders
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Dupuytren's Contracture
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Low Back Pain
Morton's Neuroma
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pelvic Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylolisthesis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Raul Rosario Concepcion, MD

  • Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • English
  • Male
  • 1700291333
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raul Rosario Concepcion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosario Concepcion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosario Concepcion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosario Concepcion works at Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosario Concepcion’s profile.

Dr. Rosario Concepcion has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario Concepcion.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosario Concepcion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosario Concepcion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

