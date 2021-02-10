Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raul Romero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Romero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Romero works at
Locations
South Phoenix Community Health Center26 E Baseline Rd Ste 121, Phoenix, AZ 85042 Directions (602) 243-3455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My mother in law has been seeing Dr Romero for 20 years with out a complaint. She says "When I see a doctor that I like I don't quit". Apparently her husband wasn't as satisfied because he doesn't take walk in's or sees anybody without an appointment. She appreciates his dedication, helpfulness and friendliness, thank you and God Bless
About Dr. Raul Romero, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407938681
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
