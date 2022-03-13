Dr. Raul Romea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Romea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Romea, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and UC Davis Medical Center.
Locations
John Muir Health1450 Treat Blvd Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 296-9060
Diablo Valley Oncology and Hematology Medical Group Inc2400 Balfour Rd Ste 230, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 296-9060
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
He takes the time to listen to me and address any problem I have. He explains what is going on and how best to treat it. He also offers tele visits which is so helpful when you are in pain. My emails are always answered. His staff is wonderful
About Dr. Raul Romea, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1962408112
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Med Coll Ohio
- Mercy Hosp
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
Dr. Romea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romea accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romea has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Romea speaks Arabic, Spanish and Vietnamese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Romea. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romea.
