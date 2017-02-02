See All Pediatricians in Fort Pierce, FL
Pediatrics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Raul Rodriguez-Torres, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Rodriguez-Torres works at RAUL RODRIGUEZ, MD in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    St. Lucie Pediatrics Inc.
    2011 S 25th St Ste 105, Fort Pierce, FL 34947 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 460-8235

Diabetes Counseling
Otitis Media
Bronchitis
Diabetes Counseling
Otitis Media
Bronchitis

Diabetes Counseling
Otitis Media
Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2017
    He's the best doctor I ever had and I wish I could take my children to him. I wish he was here in Arab AL I would have already been to his office
    Kaylee Howard in York, PA — Feb 02, 2017
    About Dr. Raul Rodriguez-Torres, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457609505
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Dr. Raul Rodriguez-Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez-Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez-Torres works at RAUL RODRIGUEZ, MD in Fort Pierce, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez-Torres’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez-Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

