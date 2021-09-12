See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Raul Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Raul Rodriguez, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
3.5 (117)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raul Rodriguez, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Delray Center For Healing in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raul Rodriguez
    403 Se 1st St, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 266-8866
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Blue
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (42)
    About Dr. Raul Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Miami
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
