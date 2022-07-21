Dr. Raul Rodas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Rodas, DO
Dr. Raul Rodas, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Michigan State University|Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Flagler Hospital.
The Neurohealth Center755 Stirling Center Pl Ste 1531, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 573-0466Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Flagler Hospital
About Dr. Raul Rodas, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851362925
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute State University of New YorkBuffalo (Neurosurgical oncology)|University of Michigan An Arbor MI (neurosurgical oncology)
- University of Miami|University of Miami Fl. (Neurology)
- Metropolitan General Hospital|Metropolitan General Hospital Pinellas Park FL
- Michigan State University|Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Neurosurgery
