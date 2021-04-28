Dr. Raul Ravelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Ravelo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Ravelo, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Locations
-
1
Florida Oncology Partners LLC14233 SW 42ND ST, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (786) 439-3779
-
2
Alliance Oncology Care78 SW 13th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 649-2104
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated some years ago by Dr Ravelo when he was working in the Oncology department at Mercy Hospital. A very professional doctor and very human with his patients. He saved me from a prostate cancer ill and I'll be always thankful in the way he carried out my treatment to eliminate that type of cancer. I recommend anyone to use his services as a doctor but most of all as a human being
About Dr. Raul Ravelo, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780672923
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbytarian Med Ctr
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- Ellis Fischel St Canc Hosp
- Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina
- Instituto De Goya
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravelo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravelo speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravelo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.