Dr. Raul Portillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raul Portillo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado
El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway7848 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 599-1313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
San Antonio Downtown1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 224-6531Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I like his attention to detail and is concerned about my health
- Medical Oncology
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1265473391
- University of Colorado
- Re Thomason Hosp-Tex Tech
- Mex Inst Soc Security
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Portillo speaks Italian and Spanish.
