Dr. Raul Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Pena, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They graduated from Universidad De Monterrey, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Pena works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-5650
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pena?
It is impossible to say enough good things about Dr. Pena personally and professionally. I cannot imagine that I would receive better attention and care anywhere than I do from him. His knowledge of and skill for correcting vision problems is unparalleled, and the care he has given me, and I am sure all of his patients, is extraordinary. Every step of the process of determining what would work best for correcting my vision problems was carefully executed, and done with such precision that it made me very thankful that he is my doctor. Dr. Pena has an extremely kind, gentle personality that makes me feel like he is my friend, and I have complete confidence in him. I very happy to be a patient at Pena Eye Institute.
About Dr. Raul Pena, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1164456943
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De Monterrey, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena works at
Dr. Pena has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pena speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.