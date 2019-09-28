Overview

Dr. Raul Pena, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They graduated from Universidad De Monterrey, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Pena works at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.