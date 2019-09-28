See All Ophthalmologists in Edinburg, TX
Dr. Raul Pena, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raul Pena, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They graduated from Universidad De Monterrey, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Pena works at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System
    5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539

  Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    Sep 28, 2019
    It is impossible to say enough good things about Dr. Pena personally and professionally. I cannot imagine that I would receive better attention and care anywhere than I do from him. His knowledge of and skill for correcting vision problems is unparalleled, and the care he has given me, and I am sure all of his patients, is extraordinary. Every step of the process of determining what would work best for correcting my vision problems was carefully executed, and done with such precision that it made me very thankful that he is my doctor. Dr. Pena has an extremely kind, gentle personality that makes me feel like he is my friend, and I have complete confidence in him. I very happy to be a patient at Pena Eye Institute.
    Patricia Younger-Cocca — Sep 28, 2019
    About Dr. Raul Pena, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English, Spanish
    1164456943
    Universidad De Monterrey, Facultad De Medicina
