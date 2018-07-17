Dr. Raul Parra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Parra, MD
Overview
Dr. Raul Parra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BIRSA MEMORIAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL AND ALLIED SCIENCE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Parra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (908) 542-3500Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Clenton Coleman MD PC211 60th St, West New York, NJ 07093 Directions (973) 394-7800Monday9:00am - 1:00pmTuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parra?
I had a psa level 26 and I was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 51 in 2017. Was very upset and concerned. Came to see Dr Para , he made feel comfortable and was confident that he would help me. He did the surgery for me April 2018 , July 2018 now my psa level is 0 , the leakage stopped in about 4 months now I'm still waiting on my erectile situation to improve. But the cancer gone so I'm happy . Thank you doctor Para.
About Dr. Raul Parra, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1871689968
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Bronx - Lebanon Hospital Center at Concourse Division|Saint Louis University Hospital
- Bronx - Lebanon Hospital Center at Concourse Division
- BIRSA MEMORIAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL AND ALLIED SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parra works at
Dr. Parra has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.