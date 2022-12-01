Overview

Dr. Raul Ortega, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Ortega works at Texas Health Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgical Specialists in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.