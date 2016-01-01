Overview

Dr. Raul Najera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Autonoma De Cd. Juarez and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.



Dr. Najera works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.