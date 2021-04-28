See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Palatka, FL
Dr. Raul Monzon, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raul Monzon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital and Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Monzon works at Pain Management Specialist of North Florida, PA in Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Specialist of North Florida, PA
    6050 Saint Johns Ave Ste 4, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5845

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 28, 2021
    very professional, DR and his staff including front desk. I have been using Dr Momzon for last 4-5 yeas lumbar injections for slipped disc . Dr Monson always leaves me pain free with in 1-2 days after treatment, last between 8-10 months. I am a very Happy patient. Highly recommend Dr Monson with 5 stars!
    linda manz — Apr 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Raul Monzon, MD
    About Dr. Raul Monzon, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508885286
    Education & Certifications

    • Seton Hall U/St Joseph's Hosp
    • Seton Hall University/St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center
    • Jersey City Medical Center
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
