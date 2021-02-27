Dr. Moldovan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raul Moldovan, MD
Overview
Dr. Raul Moldovan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Media, PA.
Dr. Moldovan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Media Office1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2500, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-4107
-
2
Mlhc Obgyn At Lankenau Springfield965 Baltimore Pike Ste B2, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (484) 476-1000
- 3 3809 West Chester Pike Ste 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (484) 476-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moldovan?
Dr Moldovan saved my life . I was in Afib an it weakened my heart to 20 percent function. He got together w Dr Esberg an they decided I needed cardiac ablation surgery an it was a success an my heart is now at 60 percent. He gave me a second chance at life . I’m so grateful thank you
About Dr. Raul Moldovan, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Romanian
- 1093920217
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moldovan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moldovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moldovan works at
Dr. Moldovan has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moldovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moldovan speaks Romanian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moldovan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moldovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moldovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moldovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.