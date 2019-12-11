Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raul Mendoza, MD
Dr. Raul Mendoza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Marriageandfamilycounselinginc5500 Ming Ave Ste 210, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 834-8341
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been in the care of Dr. Mendoza for over 10 years. He is a kind, caring, and knowledgeable physician who truly cares about his patients. I highly recommend him to those patients who only want the best.
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1104968239
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.