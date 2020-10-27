Dr. Mena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raul Mena, MD
Overview
Dr. Raul Mena, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 181 S Buena Vista St Fl 4, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 840-7064
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mena is a wonderful Dr. He has treated my family members with excellent results but even more, is the kindest, gentlest most caring medical specialist I’ve ever been a patient of. We feel so fortunate to have been blessed with his care over the years??????
About Dr. Raul Mena, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
