Overview

Dr. Raul Masvidal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Costa Rica Med Schl, San Jose.



Dr. Masvidal works at RAUL F MASVIDAL, M.D. in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Pterygium and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.