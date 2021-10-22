Dr. Raul Masvidal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masvidal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Masvidal, MD
Overview
Dr. Raul Masvidal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Costa Rica Med Schl, San Jose.
Dr. Masvidal works at
Locations
-
1
Raul F Masvidal, M.d.250 Sw 42nd Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-7459
-
2
Kendall Office8000 SW 117th Ave Ste 203, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 274-2022Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Aran Eye Associates1097 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 442-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Aran Eye Associates PA14601 SW 29th St Ste 210, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 414-0090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raul Masvidal is the best! He takes time to listen. Brilliant and extremely knowledgeable physician! He is one of the kindest professionals I’ve ever met.
About Dr. Raul Masvidal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1073587499
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Downstate
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- U Costa Rica Med Schl, San Jose
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Masvidal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masvidal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masvidal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masvidal works at
Dr. Masvidal has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Pterygium and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masvidal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Masvidal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masvidal.
