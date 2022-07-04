Dr. Raul Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Raul Martinez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
Legacy Oaks - D5364 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 100 Bldg D, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 441-4333Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
City Base West7003 S New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 441-4333Thursday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
Outstanding physician providing me with years of successful pain relief. Primarily spinal and hips. Relieved neck issue with two treatments several years ago. In addition to his professional medical injections and nerve ablations, his personal care is superb: kind, sincere and always positive! And supported by a great organizational team that provides calm atmosphere when you are personally dealing with multiple area pain issues. God Bless??
About Dr. Raul Martinez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1538168703
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- St. Marys University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.