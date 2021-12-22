Overview

Dr. Raul Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Martinez works at Telemed On Demand TX in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.