Dr. Raul Maldonado, DPM
Overview
Dr. Raul Maldonado, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Locations
Raul Ochoa Maldonado Dpm PA597 W Sesame Dr Ste G, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 365-3334
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maldonado was very thorough in explaining the do's and don't 's on taking care of my fractured ankle. I followed his recommendations so that I would heal well. I'm glad I was referred to him. He genuinely cares about his patients.
About Dr. Raul Maldonado, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831160571
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maldonado accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maldonado has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maldonado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.