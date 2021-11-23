Overview

Dr. Raul Lopez, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Lopez works at El Paso Pain Center, El Paso, TX in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.