Dr. Raul Jimenez, MD
Dr. Raul Jimenez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Interventional Cardiac Consultants3251 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 380-2440
Interventional Cardiac Consultants2035 Little Rd # A, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-2441Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Interventional Cardiac Consultants3000 E Fletcher Ave Ste 120, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (727) 380-2439Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Interventional Cardiology Consultants14100 Fivay Rd Ste 310, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 382-7723Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Jimenez is the best. He is caring, professional and extremely skilled. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Raul Jimenez, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- U Dist Hosp
- U Dist Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
