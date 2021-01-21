See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Raul Isern Jr, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raul Isern Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Isern Jr works at Raul D Isern Jr MD in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Balance Dizziness & Physical Therapy Clinic LLC
    3560 Delaware St Ste 1002, Beaumont, TX 77706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 835-2677

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Autism
  View other providers who treat Mania
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 21, 2021
    Very patient man good with shy child or nervous child very calm
    — Jan 21, 2021
    About Dr. Raul Isern Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417081852
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raul Isern Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isern Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Isern Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Isern Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Isern Jr works at Raul D Isern Jr MD in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Isern Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Isern Jr has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isern Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Isern Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isern Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isern Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isern Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

