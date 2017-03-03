Overview

Dr. Raul Hidalgo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hidalgo works at Champaign Dental Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.