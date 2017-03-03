Dr. Raul Hidalgo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hidalgo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Hidalgo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Raul Hidalgo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Downtown Foot and Ankle Center526 Camden St, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 297-7000
-
2
Baptist Medical Center111 Dallas St # 126, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 297-7716
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing other foot doctors, I found Dr. Hidalgo through my medical plan. I have to say that he is the most professional and experienced doctor I have had and I have lived in several states and no one compares to him. He is very patient and explains everything to you and always on time and there's never a wait. His knowledge, professionalism, personality is what will keep me a life-long patient. His staff is very courteous and professional as well. 5 stars is not enough!
About Dr. Raul Hidalgo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1760479729
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
