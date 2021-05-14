See All Neurologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Raul Guisado, MD

Neurology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raul Guisado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Universidad De Chile and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Guisado works at Raul Guisado-MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raul Guisado-MD
    2516 Samaritan Dr Ste K, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 683-9886
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • O'Connor Hospital

Dementia or Depression Screening
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Home Sleep Study
Dementia or Depression Screening
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 14, 2021
    I very much appreciate Dr Guisado. I have a very complex health history, and he has helped me through numerous issues. He is incredibly kind, passionate, and knowledgeable. He only has 2 staff members handling all operational needs and they can get busy, but they have always helped me thoroughly from start to finish. They have offered me sample medications to help save me money. This is a very good practice.
    — May 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Raul Guisado, MD
    About Dr. Raul Guisado, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1366590887
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai medical center
    • VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
    • Hospital Del Salvador
    • Universidad De Chile
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raul Guisado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guisado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guisado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guisado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guisado works at Raul Guisado-MD in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Guisado’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Guisado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guisado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guisado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guisado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

